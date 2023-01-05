The downtown home to bus transportation provider Greyhound has sold for $14.55 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the Pie Town property, located at 709 Rep. John Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue) near Lafayette Street, is a trust affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based Twenty Lake Holdings.

Greyhound

The Greyound bus terminal as seen from Division Street in 2019

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.