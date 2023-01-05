The downtown home to bus transportation provider Greyhound has sold for $14.55 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the Pie Town property, located at 709 Rep. John Lewis Way S. (Fifth Avenue) near Lafayette Street, is a trust affiliated with Stamford, Connecticut-based Twenty Lake Holdings.
The seller was Cincinnati-based FirstGroup Services Inc., which acquired the 1.02-acre property from sister business Greyhound Lines Inc. for about $5.49 million in July 2021, Metro records note. FirstGroup later that year sold some of its Greyhound holdings to United Kingdom-based Flix North America Inc. (owned by a Munich-based entity) for about $78 million.
Greyhound Lines Inc., which relocated to Dallas from Cincinnati after the 2021 sale, acquired the site in 2010 for $2 million, according to Metro records, and then had the bus terminal constructed.
In 2022, FirstGroup sold the bulk of its remaining Greyhound properties to Twenty Lake Holdings for approximately $140 million.
With the recent transaction the equivalent of about the same price per acre as the overall sales figure ($14.55 million), the number is below those of similar recent deals. For comparison, a 1.06-acre property located nearby at 601 Lafayette St. — and eyed for a mixed-use tower — sold in May for $19 million (read here).
However, the previously undertaken transaction between Twenty Lake Holdings and FirstGroup Services Inc. might partly explain the lower-than-usual sales figure, sources said.
The sale culminates, to an extent, a series of moves and real estate deals involving Greyhound. For years, the bus services company operated locally from a nondescript building located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Eighth Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. That facility was demolished due to Metro Government’s need for the land to accommodate the Music City Center, the concept for which was born in 2004 and construction on which began in March 2010.
By the start of the past decade, Greyhound was operating temporarily from a facility, since demolished, located near the intersection of Dr. M.L. King Jr. Boulevard (then 1030 Charlotte Avenue) and 11th Avenue North in what is now Capitol View.
As noted, Greyhound Lines acquired the just-sold Pie Town property shortly after work began on the convention center and then had the existing bus terminal constructed. Greyhound moved into the building in 2012 (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.