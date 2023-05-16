Two pre-World War II-constructed downtown buildings — one that previously served as a hotel and the other that once housed the Nashville Trust Company — have sold for $53 million, according to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document.
The new owner, according to a release, is Boca Raton, Fla.-based Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp., which focuses on timeshares (also known as “vacation ownership interests” or “VOIs”).
The seller, via TN Printers Hotel Owner LLC, was Austin-based JMI Realty, which in 2020 paid $54.29 million for the two structures and a third building, located at 315 Union St. and accommodating the 120-room hotel The Countrypolitan (read here). That brand is affiliated with Hotel Indigo.
The 15-story building located at 301 Union St. previously housed a Hotel Indigo with 86 rooms and two penthouse suites and is now unused. The release notes its units will be sold as VOIs. Relatedly, the former Nashville Trust Company structure will be converted to a sales center marketing the VOIs.
According to the release, Bluegreen will update and/or add to the 301 Union St. building a lobby, a fitness center and a lounge. The Nashville Trust building (which offers dates of 1889 and 1914 on its facade) could accommodate a vertical addition, which was planned by previous ownership and approved by the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee in August 2019 (read here).
The acquisition is Bluegreen's fourth during the last eight months, joining Branson Cedars Resort in Ridgedale, Mo.; Bayside Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach, Fla.; and Streamside Resort in Vail, Colo. Additionally, Bluegreen recently announced it has begun construction of its Mill Springs Resort in East Tennessee’s Pigeon Forge.
“We are pleased to add Nashville to the list of Bluegreen destinations,” Ray Lopez, Bluegreen Vacations chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said in the release. “This acquisition is part of our overall strategy to offer our owners a diverse range of vacation experiences in some of the most desirable locations in the country.”
Bluegreen offers what is billed as a points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 71 club and club associate resorts and access to approximately 11,200 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks.
The publicly traded BBX Capital Inc., according to its website, has an approximate 93 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corp. BBX Capital is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
