Two pre-World War II-constructed downtown buildings — one that previously served as a hotel and the other that once housed the Nashville Trust Company — have sold for $53 million, according to a Davidson Country Register of Deeds document.

The properties are located at 301 Union St. and 231 Third Ave. N.

Nashville Trust 2019.png

The Nashville Trust Company building is seen in the center and fronting Third Avenue, with 301 Union St. on the far right in this 2019 photo.
Screen Shot 2023-05-16 at 12.49.10 PM.png

301 Union St. is seen above the white truck, with Hotel Indigo (now The Countrypolitan) to the right in this early 2022 photo.

