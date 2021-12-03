The Austin-based development company that owns the downtown mixed-use building home to Whole Foods has paid approximately $6.52 million for a Music Row building, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Endeavor Real Estate Group now owns the property, which covers 0.69 acres and offers an address of 7 Music Circle N. A building home to SAE Institute of Technology Nashville sits on the site.
The seller was an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. That entity paid $3.55 million for the property in October 2014, according to Metro records.
Of note, an adjacent property, with an address of 1 Music Circle N. and owned by the United Methodist Church, was recently listed for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
Endeavor officials could not be reached for comment regarding whether they seek to acquire the 1 Music Circle N. property and redevelop the two sites.
As noted, Endeavor developed the site home to mixed-used building 1200 Broadway. It is also underway with phase two of Gulch Union, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 12th Avenue South.
