Nashville-based development company Elmington Capital Group has paid $5.1 million for a Trevecca Nazarene University-area site on which it plans an apartment project, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The three-building development will be undertaken on a 5.9-acre site at 101 Factory St., directly south of the Trevecca campus. TNU was the seller, having paid $685,000 for the South Nashville property in October 2015, according to Metro records.
In addition, ECG has landed a $48.4 million loan from U.S. Bank.
An ECG spokesman said the company is not ready to announce a groundbreaking date or release a final rendering (the image seen here is a concept plan) and other details. Southeast Venture Design will oversee the architectural work, with Catalyst Design Group handling land-planning and engineering duties, according to a document submitted to Metro.
The three buildings — addressing Factory, Culvert and Geyser streets — will stand four stories at their tallest points and house a collective 204 residential units. Fifty-four will be studio and one-bedroom units, 105 will have two bedrooms and 45 will have three bedrooms, the document notes. Plans show the project will feature a small dog park.
The complex is not expected to be devoted significantly to TNU students and will not be affiliated with Trevecca, the ECG spokesman said.
The South Nashville property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
