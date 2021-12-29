An East Nashville property has sold for $1.9 million, with the buyers a trio of investors and developers who own adjacent property.
The main address of the 1.27-acre three-parcel property is 1402 Dickerson Pike, which offers a building home to Coleman Tractor Co.
The new owner is an LLC involving Tyler Cauble, Taylor Preston and Byran Fort.
On adjacent property, Cauble and some silent investors are planning mixed-use project The Provisionary — to include micro office, retail and restaurant spaces (read here).
The seller was the McHenry family, with Metro records unclear as to what the family paid for the property.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $34 per foot based on acreage, with various Dickerson Pike properties having recently sold for upwards of $50 per foot.
The addresses of the other two parcels are 142 and 144 Elmhurst Ave. Those properties sit behind the main parcel.
“The key thing is that we have assembled 4.3 acres and will allow us to expand our plan for The Provisionary,” Cauble, who owns The Cauble Group and Parasol Property Management, told the Post.
Of note, Cauble, Preston and Fort earlier this year paid $1.2 million for property at 69 Trimble St. in Chestnut Hill (read here).
