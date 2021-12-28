Birmingham-based real estate company LIV Development has paid $8.7 million for raw land located near the Cumberland River and Tennessee State University and on which it plans a residential project.
The development will offer a main address of 4000 Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd. To the immediate west is The Nations.
Via an LLC, Mississippi-based York Developments was the seller of the three unimproved parcels (two offer placeholder addresses of 0 Dr. Walter S. Davis Blvd.), which offer about 19.3 acres collectively.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Relatedly, LIV Development has landed a construction loan for $58.3 million related to the future project. Previous media reports note the LIV development will offer 315 residential units and be called LIV–Anthem.
Based on land mass, the transaction is the equivalent of about $10.35 per foot. Though there are no recent similar deals (based on acreage and area of the city) to provide context for that figure, York Developments paid $3.79 million for the three parcels — about $4.50 per foot — in three separate transaction in February 2019, according to Metro records.
Relatedly, LIV Development in September paid a collective $5.06 million in two transactions for West Trinity Lane properties on which it plans a large garden-style apartment project (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.