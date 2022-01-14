Nashville-based development firm The Mainland Companies has paid a collective approximately $14.52 million for multiple Chestnut Hills properties located near downtown’s southern fringe — including the building housing an adult entertainment business.
Of note, the properties are located on the east side of Fourth Avenue South — with the west side of that street offering multiple properties owned by Mainland and Chicago-based real estate development and investment company Speedwagon Capital Partners. The partners have branded Chestnut Hill’s northern segment as the New Heights District, paying tribute to New Heights Brewing Company craft beer business operating in the area.
The properties Mainland acquired have addresses of 0 Fourth Ave. S., 914-916 Fourth Ave. S., 300 McCann St. and 914 Third Ave. S.
The seller of 0 Fourth Ave. S. was locally based real estate investor Ardavan Afrakhteh, who paid $275,000 for the property in 2016, Metro records show. Mainland paid $1.025 million for it.
The seller of both 914-916 Fourth Ave. S. and 300 McCann St. was Tennessee Golf and Travel LLC, the chief manager of which is Carl Jerry Reid Jr., who paid $3 million for the property in 2006, Metro records show. Mainland paid $10,066,950 for it.
Of note, the building at 300 McCann St. is home to Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse, which offers striptease dancers.
The seller of 914 Third Ave. S. was Tennessee Parking Inc., which is affiliated with the aforementioned Carl Jerry Reid Jr. Reid paid $450,000 for the property in 2016, Metro Records show. Mainland paid $3,433,000 for it.
Ken Larish serves as CEO of Mainland. He could not be reached for comment regarding if Speedwagon is an equity partner in the purchases and if additional acquisitions in the general area are looming.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transactions.
New Heights District will include New Heights 915, an office building to be fully occupied by co-working venture Serendipity Labs; The Stack Exchange, a mixed-use building to offer retail, food and beverage and office spades, and utilizing repurposed shipping containers; and 6th & Oak (a working name), a 145-unit multifamily building.
