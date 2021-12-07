A commercial real estate investment and development firm has bought the 14.4-acre plot of land in McFerrin Park that is being eyed for a $300 million mixed-use project focused on affordable housing.
Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors bought the three-parcel site for $30.1 million from Austin-based Riverchase Holdings, which acquired the properties in June 2017 for $11.2 million.
In October, CREA announced plans to redevelop the site with addresses of 301 N. Second St. and 651 and 660 Joseph Ave. with multiple mid-sized buildings. The property sits adjacent to Interstate 24, on the other side of the freeway from TopGolf and the future Oracle campus. Their team has enlisted Hastings Architecture for design and Hawkins Partners for planning and landscape architectural duties.
The redevelopment will require the demolition of 60 existing residential structures comprising three complexes, some of which accept Section 8 vouchers. According to a source familiar with the plan, the new project could include a minimum of 220 affordable housing units with special deed restrictions that will work to maintain housing costs.
The purchase of the land comes with a plan for the site to include approximately 12 buildings — some with fewer stories and a different layout than originally planned — and a reconfiguration of Spring Street and Dickerson Pike. A 10-story building will be located at the southern end of the site and two six-story buildings will be located along Dickerson.
The site will also offer surface and concealed parking.
