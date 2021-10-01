Details are emerging regarding a $300 million mixed-use project focused on affordable housing and that an Austin-based development company is eyeing for East Nashville.
Cypress Real Estate Advisors (CREA) wants to redevelop a 14.4-acre McFerrin Park site with addresses of 301 N. Second St. and 651 and 660 Joseph Ave. with multiple mid-sized buildings. The property sits adjacent to Interstate 24, essentially on the other side of the freeway from Topgolf and the future Oracle campus.
Of note, more than 60 existing small residential structures comprising three complexes — some of which accept Section 8 vouchers — will require demolition if the project is to unfold fully.
CREA has enlisted Hastings Architecture for design and Hawkins Partners for planning and landscape architectural duties.
CREA officials Wednesday night met with Metro Councilmember Sean Parker, in whose District 5 the property sits, McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association members and various neighbors to discuss plans.
CREA officials could not be reached for comment.
According to a source who attended the meeting and asked to go unnamed, CREA intends to submit preliminary specific plan rezoning request in early October. Final move-outs of current residents is expected to begin after May 26, 2022.
Phase one could consist of up to 11 buildings (all in the three- to six-floor range), some retail and two structured parking garages and could see a groundbreaking in mid-2022, with a phase two start date not yet finalized.
The project could include a minimum of 220 affordable residential units. CREA is looking into potentially deed restricting those units to ensure the affordability component remains in place long term. The company is working with Salvation Army to identify residents in most need, the source said.
Riverchase Holdings LLC owns the three-parcel site, a portion of which is located on Dickerson Pike, having acquired the properties in June 2017 for $11.2 million, according to Metro records. CREA will purchase the site from the LLC, according to the source.
