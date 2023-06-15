The design has been upgraded related to a hotel project slated for an East Bank property about two blocks south of Topgolf — with the development team now to seek Metro approval.
As the Post reported in January 2022, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga’s Emerge Hospitality Group are planning a Residence Inn by Marriott for the site, with an address of 206 N. First St. Via PBS EB Nashville LLC, the two affiliated entities paid $4.2 million for the 0.82-acre property, which is located adjacent to a former Goodwill Industries property and across the street from craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co.
Originally, the hotel was to have stood 11 floors and offered approximately 175 rooms. Now the development team is eyeing a 15-story hotel building with 235 rooms.
Pete Patel, RevPAR president and CEO, said the four-floor addition and room count increase were driven by the development team’s feeling that “the demand will be there. We are very optimistic about the East Bank.”
Patel said RevPAR and Emerge Hospitality had been waiting on the Metro Council to approve the funding of the future Tennessee Titans stadium, to be located near the hotel, before moving forward with the hotel project. With that vote finalized (read here), the team will now seek a specific plan rezoning from the Metro Planning Commission. A July 27 meeting is slated.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future hotel will offer 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
“We hope to land a coffee shop or restaurant,” Patel said of that component of the building, which also is expected to offer a rooftop bar.
A previously released image (see here) offered a general concept of the future building’s form, colors and materials. However, Patel said a final detailed, color rendering is forthcoming and that a working image of the 15-story building has been submitted to Metro Planning. Atlanta-based Elevate Architecture Studio is designing the building.
Other companies to participate on the project include the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn Associates (land planning and engineering), Clarksville’s Young Hobbs and Associates (surveying) and Norcross, Ga.-based United Consulting (geotechnical engineering).
The property is located within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
Relatedly, RevPAR remains under construction with a three-story Hyatt Place hotel in Green Hills' Bedford Commons. Patel said a November opening is being eyed.
