The design has been upgraded related to a hotel project slated for an East Bank property about two blocks south of Topgolf — with the development team now to seek Metro approval.

As the Post reported in January 2022, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga’s Emerge Hospitality Group are planning a Residence Inn by Marriott for the site, with an address of 206 N. First St. Via PBS EB Nashville LLC, the two affiliated entities paid $4.2 million for the 0.82-acre property, which is located adjacent to a former Goodwill Industries property and across the street from craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co.

Res Inn

A preliminary image of the future Residence Inn hotel building

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.