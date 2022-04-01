Details are emerging for a mixed-use project Nashville-based Core Development is planning for the city’s east side.
To include residential and commercial space, the project will sit on properties located at 907 W. Eastland Ave. and 930 McFerrin Ave. Core paid $1 million for the two East Nashville parcels in August 2021, with the seller an LLC affiliated with residential home builder Paragon Group. For context, the LLC paid $76,000 for the 0.34-acre Eastland parcel in mid-2013 and $76,944 for the 2.08-acre parcel in late-2011, according to Metro records.
Neither parcel offers a residence.
According to a document Core has submitted to the Metro Planning Commission, the project will offer 12 single-family detached homes, a two-story, 9,000-square-foot building containing six “live-work” units and a two-story, 3,300-square-foot commercial building fronting McFerrin Avenue.
Core has enlisted Nashville-based Firma to handle landscape architecture and planning and the local office of Chicago-based Alfred Benesch & Company for engineering duties. Pfeffer Torode, the office of which operates in East Nashville, is the architect.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, May 12, to request a specific plan rezoning.
Andrew Beaird, Core vice president, said the company is not ready to disclose a start date.
