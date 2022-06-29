Details are emerging regarding a mixed-use building Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. is targeting for the Berry Hill property long home to food product company Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Inc.
According to a document submitted to the city of Berry Hill, the future four-story building will rise at 2500 Bransford Ave. and offer 218 one-bedroom and studio units and 84 two-bedroom residences. In addition, about 5,000 square feet of retail space will face Bransford Avenue.
To be called Broadstone Berry Hill, the 302-unit building will include a structured parking garage with 437 spaces and two courtyards (one with a swimming pool).
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties, with Atlanta-based Dynamik Design the architect, the document notes.
The 3.25-acre property offers three industrial buildings and is owned by Kenneth Funger, Mrs. Grissom’s CEO.
Stephen Keller, Alliance development director, declined to comment as to when the company plans to purchase the property or to break ground.
As the Post reported in 2021, the eventual sales price was expected to have been approximately $15 million ($100 per square foot based on acreage), according to multiple sources. It is uncertain if that price has changed.
The property partly sits within Metro Councilmember Robert Swope’s District 4.
Mrs. Grissom’s began operations in 1955, with its products having been, at peak production, available at multiple grocery store chains in the Southeast. In April 2021, Funger sold the brand and most of the manufacturing to locally based Chairman’s Foods, with a move of all production into Chairman's facility originally slated for the past spring. However, the company seemingly still operates at the site.
Mrs. Grissom’s Salads Realty Inc.’s ownership of the three-parcel site, in part, dates to 1959, according to Metro records. Funger now owns the collective property and had enlisted, as the Post previously reported, Shane Douglas and Patrick Inglis, executive vice president/partner and senior vice president, respectively, of Colliers International Nashville to handle the marketing and sales effort.
Mrs. Grissom’s was long run by Grace Grissom and husband Herbert, who initially partnered with some former Knoxville friends on an existing small business. Grace Grissom then ran the business until 2005, overseeing the addition of product lines and a distribution network spanning 25 states.
Alliance is now leasing apartments at its eight-story Broadstone SoBro, which sits on a 1.48-acre property at 804 Fourth Ave. S., across the street from live music venue 3rd & Lindsley. It is also undertaking a seven-story residential building at One City in Midtown.
The company’s 342-unit building in The Nations opened in late 2021. Of note, Alliance sold that property to Atlanta-based multifamily investment and management firm Cortland Partners for about $128.6 million in February (read here).
Alliance sold its Broadstone 8South apartment building in Melrose in 2018 for $76.73 million to a Los Angeles company. Similarly, the company sold Broadstone Stockyards for $105 million in November 2020 to an entity affiliated with New York-based international private equity alternative investment management firm The Blackstone Group Inc. Alliance sold Broadstone Gulch for almost $81 million in December 2019 to Security Properties.
Alliance's first Nashville project was undertaken at 1100 Third Ave. N. in Germantown. It sold that structure (now called IMT Germantown) in 2018 for about $73 million to a California entity, according to Metro records.
Does the development include any workforce housing or is it all market rate?
https://www.nashville.gov/departments/mayor/housing
