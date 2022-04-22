Nashville-based real estate investor, distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell is targeting a year’s end opening for an under-construction large-scale distillery for his Corsair Artisan Distillery in Cheatham County.
Bell told the Post the future distillery, to be located near Ashland City at 1016 Trinity Road, will offer a production capacity of 24,000 barrels per year. Corsair’s two current facilities, located in Wedgewood-Houston and in Marathon Village, can produce collectively about 1,000 barrels annually.
Bell said the future facility will make bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey. Eventually, it will offer five rickhouses with a storage capacity of 100,000 barrels.
Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architect has designed the distillery, which will offer a collective 120,000 square feet in multiple buildings. Bell Construction, a family business for which Bell serves as a board member, is the general contractor.
“Regarding the barrel capacity, this will allow us to age our whiskey for four years,” Bell said, adding he is not disclosing the cost of the facility.
After four years of operations at the site, Bell said he plans to add a gift shop/tasting room/event space. That future facility will accommodate tours.
The effort to get the distillery operational comes as Bell on Friday sold for about $7.23 million one piece of a four-parcel property. The just-sold property offers an industrial building home to Memphis-based International Paper.
The new owner of the 60,678-square-foot warehouse, located at 2150 Tennessee Highway 12, is Philadelphia-based global real estate giant EQT Exeter. That company in August 2021 paid $27.85 million for an Antioch office building housing some operations of Nashville-based Asurion (read here).
Bell bought the four Cheatham County properties, with a collective approximately 15 acres, in February 2021 for about $3.5 million. With the industrial building sold, he retains nine acres of the site. In addition, Bell recently bought two other nearby properties, with a collective 27 acres.
All the Cheatham County property Bell owns is located within a federally designated opportunity zone. As such, the property (and, loosely, the business) is eligible for tax abatement. At full capacity, the future facility will hire 50 to 60 employees, he said.
For Friday’s transaction, Foundry Commercial agents Rick Helton, Melissa Alexander and Ally Lanahan represented Bell.
Corsair Artisan Distillery began operations in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2008, and at Marathon Village in 2010. Bell later opened the Wedgewood-Houston facility in 2014 (he sold the property in 2020; read here) and ceased operations in Bowling Green in 2019.
The Marathon Village and Wedgewood-Houston facilities (Corsair rents both) will remain operational once the Cheatham County distillery opens.
Relatedly, Bell in February paid $2.85 million for a small building located next to an accompanying apartment building in The Nations and in which he plans some Corsair operations (read here).
