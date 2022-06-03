The owner of alcoholic beverage retailer Midtown Corkdorks Wine Spirits Beer has paid $3 million for an adjacent property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Paul Patel now owns the .28 acres at 1516 Church St., on which sits a building last home to Jack Morris Auto Glass
The seller was a trust affiliated with John Mayo, the owner of since-closed Jack Morris Auto Glass. Patel said Mayo has been accommodating by allowing Corkdork’s customers to have parked on what had been Mayo’s property.
Of note, the property was originally listed for $3.25 million in May 2017 (read here). It sits across Church from Play, Tribe and Suzy Wong’s House of Yum. Corkdork’s offers an address of 1610 Church St.
To the left of the Corkdorks building, construction continues on Patel’s building to accommodate a 159-room Cambria hotel (read here). Similarly, Patel hopes to unveil by October expanded space inside his existing beverage building (read here).
With the changes continuing, Patel declined to offer specifics regarding his future plans for the just-bought property but noted its surface parking will continue to be used to accommodate Corkdorks customers with vehicles.
“We are so busy that we need extra parking,” he said.
Patel paid about $246 per foot for the property, a somewhat high price for Midtown yet commanded by the fact the site is relatively small, a corner lot (located on the northwest corner of Church and McMillan streets) and zoned to accommodate a mixed-use building.
For the purchase, Patel landed a $2.4 million loan from McMinnville-based First National Bank of Middle Tennessee, a separate document notes. Patel said no brokers were involved in the deal.
Longtime Nashvillians might remember the property as having years ago been home to Mayo’s Tire and Automotive.
Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential recently paid $9,475,000 for property located across an alley from Patel’s property and on which it is eyeing a 14-story apartment building (read here).
