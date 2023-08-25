Ground has broken related to a Holiday Inn Express hotel project that has been planned since 2019.
The building will sit on the former site of the Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place within Midtown's so-called Rock Block. The address is 2221 Elliston Place.
Elliston Hospitality LLC, which is affiliated with SiLa Developments, owns the property, having acquired it for $6.5 million in July 2019 (read here), according to Metro records.
Janak “Jay” Patel, SiLa Developments principal, said a 19-month construction timetable is expected.
“We’re very excited to finally break ground,” he said, adding that a cost to undertake the development is not being disclosed.
The on-site work comes after much effort. The Post reported in mid-2022 that the start was expect by the end of that year. Previously, and as reported in June 2021, a first-quarter 2022 construction start and a late-2023 completion were targeted. Prior to that, the project had been slated to start in the fall of 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic impacted that start, Patel said.
The announcement of the project four years ago generated some pushback from citizens who opposed the project, including grassroots organization Save the Rock Block. Detractors argued the Louise Douglas Apartments, clad in brick and of a traditional design, contributed to the history and old-school character of Elliston Place.
Designed by Nashville-based Southeast Venture, the Holiday Inn Express hotel building will offer 168 rooms on eight floors. It will be located across West End Avenue from Vanderbilt University.
Nearby, Nashville-based development company Giarratana (led by Tony Giarratana) remains under construction with Rock Block Flats, with SEV having designed that future building, too.
Holiday Inn Express Elliston Place will be affiliated with IHG Hotel group, owner of, among other brands, InterContinental, Regent Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and Candlewood Suites.
Davidson County is home to multiple Holiday Inn Express hotels. The one located within closest proximity to the Elliston Place site is on Broadway downtown across from the Frist Art Museum.
Relatedly, Patel and his team are planning a November opening for all-suites hotel Motif in Music Row, with the building sitting on site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower. That project (read more here) is nearing construction completion at 50 Music Square W., with the seven-story hotel to offer 132 rooms.