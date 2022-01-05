A Northeast-based commercial real estate company that paid $10 million for the South Nashville building once owned by local furniture retailer Ray Batts has now acquired an East Nashville property — also for $10 million and for a major per-foot mark.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Forstone Capital now owns the four parcels, which offer addresses of 1218-1224-1236 Dickerson Pike and 5 Ligon Ave. and cover a collective 3.3 acres.
The seller was a trust, for which the ownership of the property seemingly dates to 1994, Metro records show.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of about $3.03 million per acre and $69.56 per foot, with both marks ranking among the highest a Dickerson Pike property sale has ever seen. For context, a recent sale at 1402 Dickerson garnered about $34 per foot (read here). At most, various Dickerson Pike properties that have recently sold typically topped at $50 per foot.
Forstone Capital is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with the company website offering a handful of examples of development. Brett Wilderman and Brandon Hall founded Forstone in 2007 and have since acquired commercial buildings and land with a collective more than 1.1 million square feet, primarily in Connecticut and the South. They could not be reached for comment.
A source told the Post Forstone intends to redevelop the Dickerson Pike site.
Across Ligon, St. Joseph Properties is eyeing a six-story building with ground-level retail, structured parking and five stories of residential units (read here). The company paid $1.2 million for the 1.09-acre property in July 2019.
Charlie Gibson, managing director for the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, represented Forstone. The Post could not determine if the seller had broker representation.
The aforementioned South Nashville purchase (read here) came after Forstone paid $12 million in late 2019 for a warehouse located at 3040 Sidco Drive. Forstone also owns the Oaks Business Center at 2967-2977 Sidco Drive.
