Evoque and Archer Datacenters are partnering to build a Gallatin data center in a project that could cost $200 million and result in an addition of more than 500,000 square feet.
The existing facility sits on 28.5 acres and is anchored by an 82,000-square-foot data center shell. It is adjacent to a Gallatin Department of Electricity substation and is near a similar Meta (formerly Facebook) facility.
The companies said in a release that the major project would rely on renewable energy.
The project could, over the course of four phases, move beyond the 28.5-acre parcel to an adjacent 32.8-acre parcel.
“The opportunity to expand into the Nashville market and to serve hyperscalers, cloud service providers and large enterprises is exciting,” said Evoque CEO Andy Stewart. “Archer, and their founder Jordan Milman, had great vision that has since been validated by Meta’s new data center, which is adjacent to our location. Evoque looks forward to maximizing the potential of this opportunity and to deliver more best-in-breed digital infrastructure solutions to more enterprises.”
Evoque is a Dallas-based portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The data center is Archer Datacenters’ inaugural project.
Archer worked with Solomon Partners Securities, Goodwin Procter and Carter Shelton on the deal, while Evoque was advised by Seyfarth Shaw and Mayer Brown.
