A commercial property located near the Belle Meade Kroger at the auto-heavy intersection of Harding Pike and White Bridge Road/Woodmont Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million.

The new owner of the 0.23-acre West Nashville property, with a vacant building and an address of 4501 Harding Pike, is Nashville-based May Creek Capital. A family-owned private investment company, May Creek invests in real estate, private equity, public securities and health care, according to the company website.

4501 Harding Pike

4501 Harding Pike as seen in 2019

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.