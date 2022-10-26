A commercial property located near the Belle Meade Kroger at the auto-heavy intersection of Harding Pike and White Bridge Road/Woodmont Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million.
The new owner of the 0.23-acre West Nashville property, with a vacant building and an address of 4501 Harding Pike, is Nashville-based May Creek Capital. A family-owned private investment company, May Creek invests in real estate, private equity, public securities and health care, according to the company website.
The seller was Don Brothers, a Heritage Medical Associates allergist-immunologist who paid $180,000 for the property in 1984, Metro records show.
Previous tenants at the nondescript building — opened in 1985 and offering about 1,175 square feet — have included Bernard Health, Moto Photo, an AT&T store and a Fifth Third Bank branch.
Jackson Moore and Kevin Geshke serve as co-principals at May Creek Capital, which was founded in May 2020. Moore previously worked as a partner with Anchor Investments, which is led by Micah Lacher (known for transforming former churches into boutique hotels). Geshke is a former vice president and controller of Ardent Health Services.
An adjacent property home to two structures accommodating Flower Mart partially wraps the just-sold property.
John Maxwell, a principal with Nashville-based Alpine Ventures Real Estate, represented Brothers in the sale of the property. The Post was unable to determine if May Creek used a broker.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.