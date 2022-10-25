A Cleveland-based company that ranks among the Midwest’s faster-growing apartment developers and managers will establish a Nashville presence with the hiring of a local real estate industry official.
According to a release, The NRP Group has announced the addition of Grace Evans as vice president of development in Nashville. She will be responsible for originating, leading and managing suburban and urban affordable multifamily development.
Previously, Evans served as an associate at Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group, at which she was responsible for conducting the due diligence, underwriting and financing processes for affordable multifamily properties using 4 percent and 9 percent tax credits.
Prior to her work with Elmington, Evans spent nearly four years at Goldman Sachs as a realty management analyst responsible for pricing a global portfolio of real estate acquisitions and subsequent asset management.
The hiring comes as NRP continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast, with a current pipeline of approximately 2,200 market-rate and affordable housing residences underway.
Evans graduated summa cum laude from the Honors College at the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.
“Nashville has been experiencing tremendous demand for rental housing as a result of its robust economy and diverse business sectors, which have fueled significant job growth,” Aaron Pechota, NRP executive vice president of development and head of affordable housing, said in the release. “Grace’s vast knowledge of the Nashville area — including its growth potential, supply-demand dynamics and market fundamentals — will help further NRP’s mission to create outstanding rental communities for individuals and families across the U.S., regardless of income.”
Founded in 1994, The NRP Group has developed sites with apartment buildings offering a collective more than 50,000 units. It manages buildings with more than 26,000 residences.