A Cincinnati-based real estate company with a Nashville presence has under contract a multi-parcel Midtown site.
Al. Neyer is seeking to buy the six-parcel property, which offer addresses of 307-309-311 18th Ave. N. and 1807-1809-1811 Patterson St.
Alive Hospice Inc. owns four of the parcels, with Ron Limb owning the two others.
Patrick Poole, Al. Neyer’s Franklin-based vice president, confirmed the company has the property under contract but declined to note a closing date and any specific future plans the company has for the site.
Al. Neyer owns multiple properties in the local market and has undertaken various office, industrial, medical office and residential projects in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It bills itself as design-build-develop company.
The properties are home to Music City Condos, surface parking and an Alive Hospice administrative office.
As currently zoned, a building of up to seven stories (15 floors with a setback variance granted) is allowed.
Greg Coleman, a principal with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, is handling the marketing and sale of the properties for the owners.
