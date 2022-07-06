Ascend Real Estate Group has paid a collective $13.75 million for a multi-parcel Midtown site on which it plans a 15-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Jarman Development Group was the seller of 1815 Church St. (last housing an Advance Financial) and 120 19th Ave. N. (formerly home to Royal Thai). That price was $4.6 million. The LLC paid $3.2 million for the properties in May 2021, with H.G. Hill Realty Co. the seller. Jarman Development Group represented itself.
Similarly, Ascend has paid $9.15 million for four parcels with address of 1805-1807-1809-1811 Church St. The sellers were two entities: a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based Eakin Partners, which paid $835,672, for 1805-1807; and a Brentwood LLC (details about which the Post was unable to determine) that paid $1.4 million for 1809-1811 in 2005, Metro records show. For the recent transaction, the former sold for $3.66 million, while the latter changed ownership hands for $5.49 million. Brian Jernigan, a broker with Eakin Partners, represented the two sellers.
Walter Rebenson, Ascend CEO, told the Post in February a July construction start is being eyed for the tower, which will be the Chicago-based company’s first Nashville project. Rebenson could not be reached for comment regarding an update on the groundbreaking.
Ascend and Nashville-based architect Smith Gee Studio have designed the future 15-story building to offer 383 units and about 6,300 square feet of retail
The local office of Raleigh-based land-planning and engineering company Kimley-Horn and the local office of Mississippi-based Yates Construction are participating in the effort. Lincoln Property Co., which is based in Dallas but offers a presence in Nashville, will manage 19th & Church.
According to its website, Ascend has undertaken the development of about eight urban Chicago sites with buildings of six stories tall or taller. The tallest rises about 52 floors.
The Ascend principals offer more than 135 years of collective experience and have been involved in the development of or investing in real estate with a combined roughly $1.5 billion in value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In