A North Davidson County site located near various properties either being developed or eyed for future projects has sold for $2.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
With a main address of 625 W. Trinity Lane, the six-parcel site covers about 1.57 acres and sits within the general Haynes area.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Chicago-based development company Tunney Group. A loan for $1.5 million has been secured from Crystal Lake, Illinois-based Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Co.
Lauryl Pate Chalfin, a Franklin-based certified senior adviser, and a silent partner, were the sellers. They paid $653,000 for the property in three transactions in 2017, according to Metro records. Chalfin serves as president of the area's Long-Term Care Advisory Council.
Of note, the Post reported in April the sellers had offered the land for sale for $3,475,000 — more than five times the figure for which it last sold four years ago.
The sale is the equivalent of about $1.59 million per acre, with the property offering a commercial zoning and mixed-use development opportunity. Jana Truman and Carly Radzimanowski, founder and agent, respectively, with Nolensville-based Accel Group, represented the sellers.
Tunney Group is underway with construction of residential project The Avery in Inglewood (read here). Company officials could not be reached for comment.
Other projects underway in the general area are North Lights and Proximity. In addition, a garden-style apartment project is planned for 819 W. Trinity (read here). Similarly, a development is planned within the 800 block of West Trinity Lane (read here).
The just-sold north side site sits within Metro Councilman Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2.
