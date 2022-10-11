Details continue to unfold regarding the major reinvention of a two-building central business district property located across from the Municipal Auditorium.

In June, Wheelock Street Capital paid $8.25 million for the modernist Court Square Building at 300 James Robertson Parkway (read here). That purchase followed Wheelock Street and Commonwealth Commercial Partners having acquired in November 2019 the 52-year-old Northcap Center (formerly Parkway Towers) office structure at 404 James Robertson Parkway (read here). A major update was planned (read here) for that high-rise, also from the modern era and opened in 1968, but seemingly put on hold due to pandemic concerns.

