Details continue to unfold regarding the major reinvention of a two-building central business district property located across from the Municipal Auditorium.
In June, Wheelock Street Capital paid $8.25 million for the modernist Court Square Building at 300 James Robertson Parkway (read here). That purchase followed Wheelock Street and Commonwealth Commercial Partners having acquired in November 2019 the 52-year-old Northcap Center (formerly Parkway Towers) office structure at 404 James Robertson Parkway (read here). A major update was planned (read here) for that high-rise, also from the modern era and opened in 1968, but seemingly put on hold due to pandemic concerns.
Now Wheelock Street (which is co-based in Boston and Greenwich, Connecticut) has submitted a multi-page document to the Metro Planning Department outlining their plans for the downtown property.
The proposal includes razing the seven-story Court Square Building, opened in 1965 and renovated as recently as 2020, and replacing it with a future structure to stand nine floors and feature 166 residences. That building will interact with the 21-story former Parkway Towers high-rise, which will be converted to offer 192 residential spaces and given an exterior overhaul.
The document notes the project, when finished, will offer a collective 358 residential units, 403 parking spaces and retail spaces with a combined 12,413 square feet.
Washington, D.C.-based R2L Architects is handling design work, with the document noting vehicular access would be via Third Avenue North.
Wheelock Street, officials with which declined comment, will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Dec. 8 to seek a rezoning.
According to marketing materials, the Class C Court Square offers offices and a ground-level retail space formerly home to Luna Llena Taqueria.
Wheelock Street is involved in several other area properties. The company bought the 20-story Philips Plaza tower for $111.5 million in 2019 (read here).