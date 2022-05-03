Bill Miller — the entertainment memorabilia collector and restaurateur behind downtown’s The Johnny Cash Museum & Cafe and live magic venue House of Cards — is eyeing the former East Nashville home of Southern Grist Brewing Co. for a restaurant and bar.
Of note, this seemingly will be Miller’s first business not located within Nashville’s urban core.
According to a permit application with the Metro Codes Department, Tiny’s Demolition and Recycling will handle the removal of some interior elements of the building, which offers an address of 1201 Porter Road. Remick Architecture will design the future space. Both are based in Nashville.
Documents submitted to Metro show a restaurant and bar are planned, with the bar to seat . The documents also reference a “farmers market” that currently operates from the building, but the Post was unable to verify.
Miller is the president of Icon Entertainment Group, company officials with which declined to offer specifics related to the future business. In addition to the aforementioned Johnny Cash and House of Cards businesses, both located on Third Avenue South in SoBro, Icon owns two other downtown businesses: Nudie’s Honky Tonk on Broadway and Skull’s Rainbow Room, the latter of which operates in the lower level of the Southern Turf Building. That historic structure has long been slated for an Icon bar focused on Frank Sinatra (read here), and it is unclear as to the status of that effort.
Southern Grist moved in 2021 from the 1201 Porter Road building to Highland Yards, also located on the city’s east side (read here). It had operated at the intersection of Porter and Green Avenue since 2016.
The Post was unable to determine the ownership of 1201 Porter Road.
