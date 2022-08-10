The Ohio owner of multiple restaurants and bars located in The District is eyeing a six-story structure for a small surface parking that sits behind the building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, an LLC affiliated with Columbus-area based TC Restaurant Group (TCRG) seeks the building at 107 Fourth Ave. N. The LLC paid $10.2 million — a noteworthy per-square-foot equivalent of $2,129 — for the property in May (read here).
The document shows the proposed building will offer multiple bars and live music stages, a gift shop and a rooftop deck. TCRG has enlisted Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio for architectural work and RaganSmith Associates of Nashville for land-planning and engineering duties.
TCRG also owns downtown’s Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Tequila Cowboy, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, FGL House and Wanna B’s. The company does not own the building housing Dierks Bentley's, as an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners paid $30.5 million for that property, also in May (read here).
As designed, the proposed building’s exterior will offer primarily brick for its top four floors, with a two-level base of stone panels. The sixth floor will be set back, thus giving the structure the appearance of five stories as seen from part of Fourth Avenue North.
The Ryman Auditorium's PNC Plaza Building is positioned to the immediate north of the site on which the proposed structure would rise, with an alley running east-west between the two (see here). The planned building also would sit next to the structure housing Lucky Bastard Saloon.
TCRG will go before the Metro Historic Zoning Commission on Aug. 17 to request approval for the design.
“This is an exciting opportunity for [the company] and downtown Nashville,” Grant Burlingame, TCRG vice president of operations, emailed the Post. “We are working with our design team and architects to make sure that this project features contemporary design elements while maintaining the integrity and historical significance of Lower Broadway.
“Our aim is to contribute to this knowingly growing area while paying homage to the culture of Music City and other surrounding venues,” Burlingame added. “This concept will add another 250 jobs to the market — while diversifying the landscape and bringing another tourist destination to our city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In