Two Nashville honky-tonk owners have sold a downtown surface parking lot for $10.2 million — and for a noteworthy per-foot record, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.11-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Columbus, Ohio-area based TC Restaurant Group (TCRG), which owns downtown’s Tequila Cowboy and Luigi’s Pizza, among others. Located one-half block north of Broadway, the property offers an address of 107 Fourth Ave. N. and sits behind the building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row – Nashville.
Brenda Sanderson and Ruble Sanderson — who own The Stage, Legends Corner and Second Fiddle — paid $4.8 million for the property in 2012, Metro Records show.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of $2,129 per foot and more than $100 million per acre. The city has seen previous deals in the $1,000 to $1,500 per-foot range based on acreage.
In addition to Tequila Cowboy and Luigi’s Pizza, TCRG owns and operates Sun Diner, Crazy Town, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, FGL House, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and Wanna B’s.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
