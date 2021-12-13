A Huntsville-based company has paid $6 million for a pre-20th century constructed downtown building that once housed the fashion retail business of high-profile clothier to the stars Manuel Cuevas.
The new owner of the 10,275-square-foot masonry structure, with an address of 800 Broadway, is Schreiner Development LLC. The Post was unable to determine details regarding that entity.
The seller was attorney Larry Edmondson, who paid $330,000 for the building in 1999, according to Metro records. Edmondson once operated his law practice (it is unclear if he still does) in the three-story building, which opened in 1899, according to a loopnet.com listing.
The just-sold building sits near other architecturally noteworthy structures — including Christ Church Cathedral, Hume-Fogg Academic High School and The Customs House. If most recently accommodated an art gallery offering international pieces.
Based on the building’s size, the transaction is the equivalent of about $584 per foot. Broadway buildings have sold during the past approximately two years from between $190 and $1,000 per foot.
John Maxwell with Alpine Ventures represented Edmondson.
Of note, the deal follows the $16.5 million sale in October of a brick-and-stone building located at 810 Broadway. Magnolia now owns that property (read more here).
For years, Cuevas has designed colorful clothing for famous musicians — including Johnny Cash and Jack White, among others — primarily within the country and rock genres. He is now based in Berry Hill.
