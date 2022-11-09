A Donelson building long home to the East Davidson County community’s iconic Fletcher’s Pizza has been offered for sale for $1.5 million.
The 0.66-acre property offers an address of 2715 Old Lebanon Road and is sandwiched by that street and Lebanon Pike.
Gary Fletcher owns both the pizzeria and the real estate, with the building having opened in 1982 to accommodate a Hardee’s. One of Donelson’s most long-standing businesses, Fletcher’s Pizza has been operational since 1979 and seemingly moved to the for-sale building in the late 1990s
The offering is the equivalent of $386 per square foot based on the building’s 3,888 square feet. Sources said the asking price is reasonable.
Fletcher has engaged Floyd Shechter (principal and founder) and Anthony Caduff (managing broker) with Nashville-based Smart Space.
In 1996, Kansas City-based Chillicothe Properties paid $4.19 million for the property and six others. Of note, Chillicothe at one time owned Donelson Plaza, located across Old Lebanon Road from the for-sale property and which South Bend, Indiana-based development company Holladay Properties later acquired and continues to update (read here).