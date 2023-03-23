810

810 Broadway as seen in 2021

 Photo by Mark Hollingsworth

Downtown Nashville’s 810 Broadway building — a traditional structure home to the local office of national law firm Morgan & Morgan and located near Nashville Yards —  has been offered for sale for approximately $40 million.

The listing comes after the current ownership group paid $16.5 million for the property in October 2021 (read here).

