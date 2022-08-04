101 Winners Circle N.

A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million.

According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in Maryland Farms, is an LLC for which one member is affiliated with Blankenship CPA Group. That entity operates offices in Brentwood, Dickson, Goodlettsville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro and downtown Nashville.

