Brentwood-based real estate investor Ardavan Afrakhteh has paid $3 million for a two-parcel property hugging the south side of Nashville’s inner-interstate loop — 12 times the figure for which the real estate sold 20 years ago.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers of the Chestnut Hill property, with addresses of 906-908 Second Ave. S., were Rashid Nowroozi and Fatemeh Tahmasbi. Nowroozi seemingly is owner of Pars Auto Parts, which operates from the site. He and Tahmasbi paid $250,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show.

Ardavan

906 Second Ave. S.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.