A Berry Hill recording studio that has accommodated Cheap Trick, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes and Journey, among others, has been offered for sale for $4.2 million, according to marketing materials.
The 0.44-acre property is home to Addiction Sound Studios and offers two buildings (one of 5,145 square feet and the other with 2,026 square feet) with a main address of 506 E. Iris Drive.
Jonathan Cain (Journey keyboardist and backing vocalist) owns the property, having paid $280,000 for it in 2010, according to Metro records.
Cain (who also previously played with pop band The Babys), record producer/mixer/songwriter David Kalmusky and Chris Huston (engineer for Led Zeppelin and The Who, among others) designed the recording studio and oversaw its construction in the main building in 2014.
Cain has enlisted Justin Sturdivant, a first vice president with the local office of Calabasa, California-based Marcus & Millichap, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.