A Berry Hill commercial property located near neighborhood pub Brothers Burger Joint has sold for about $2.17 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, which offers a commercial building and an address of 2817 Bransford Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Daniel Ryan. The Post was unable to determine details about Ryan, who has landed a loan valued at about $1.73 million from Evansville, Indiana-based Liberty Financial, a separate document notes.
The seller was an LLC affiliate with Peter Hartung, owner of Franklin-based musician management company L3 Entertainment. Hartung paid $500,000 for the property in 2017 and then seemingly razed the existing building to replace it with the current structure.
The building located on the property accommodates Twelve6 Entertainment, a music publishing and artist management company.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In