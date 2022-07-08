A Berry Hill commercial property located near neighborhood pub Brothers Burger Joint has sold for about $2.17 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the property, which offers a commercial building and an address of 2817 Bransford Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Daniel Ryan. The Post was unable to determine details about Ryan, who has landed a loan valued at about $1.73 million from Evansville, Indiana-based Liberty Financial, a separate document notes.

2817 Bransford Ave.

The seller was an LLC affiliate with Peter Hartung, owner of Franklin-based musician management company L3 Entertainment. Hartung paid $500,000 for the property in 2017 and then seemingly razed the existing building to replace it with the current structure.

The building located on the property accommodates Twelve6 Entertainment, a music publishing and artist management company.

The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

