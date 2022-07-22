A modernist Berry Hill apartment complex located near a Goodwill Industries retail business and the Metro Nashville Public Schools headquarters building has sold for $14.15 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of Bransford House Apartments, located at 704 Berry Road, is Yarusi Holdings. That company seemingly is based in Middle Tennessee and offers a portfolio that includes a handful of apartment properties in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

The Bransford on Berry

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

