Three Bellevue-area garden style apartment complexes have sold for a collective $71.5 million, with the buyer Nashville-based Brookside Properties and the seller Brentwood-based Edwin B. Raskin Co., according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
Valley Ridge Apartments, located at 6501 Harding Pike (Highway 70 South), sold for $28.1 million. Creekwood Apartments I, located at 7439 Highway 70 S., sold for $30,592,000, while companion property Creekwood Apartments II (7441 Highway 70 S.) sold for $12,808,000.
Raskin Co. bought the two Creekwood properties (the first complex opened in the 1970s and the second in the 1980s) for $1 million in 1990, according to Metro records. Raskin acquired the Valley Ridge site as raw land in 1967 for $110,000. The apartments later opened in 1968.
The three complexes collectively offer 450 units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $159,000 per residence.
Brookside Properties seemingly will manage the three complexes. Officials with the two companies could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction or if Brookside and Raskin have other deals being finalized.
