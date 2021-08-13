Veteran local businessman Lee Beaman may have a buyer for his highly visible Midtown properties.
City officials have processed multiple permits requesting a water and sewer study, with the Nashville office of architecture and engineering firm Goodwyn Mills & Cawood listed on the document. Such permits typically suggest the redevelopment of a property is being eyed.
Beaman, who sold his auto dealership inventory to Hudson Automotive — read more on that here — did not waste time listing his properties following that late-2020 deal. The quartet of properties he is attempting to sell spans a collective 17.8 acres. Asking prices are not being disclosed.
Of note, Beaman’s 6.8-acre property with addresses of 920 and 1000 Hawkins St., off 12th Avenue South in Edgehill and near The Gulch and SoBro, is under contract to be sold to Chicago-area-based apartment development company Marquette Companies. That entity plans to build North Edgehill Commons on the site (read here), which houses a former Beaman service center building.
The Midtown properties are recognized as the long-time home of the Beaman Toyota dealership (now owned and operated by Hudson) and span about 11 acres. One has addresses of 1501-1531 Broadway; another covers 1512 through 1532 McGavock St. Collectively, the two cover 8.05 acres. A related ancillary parcel at 1500 Demonbreun St. spans 2.95 acres at that street's bridge over downtown's interstate loop.
Beaman owns the properties via various entities and acquired them in multiple transactions, with some dating to 1977. Metro records are unclear as to what he paid for all the properties, though the collective acquisition price is well north of $5 million.
Beaman has enlisted Rob Lowe, the locally based executive managing director and partner of Stream Realty Partners of Dallas, and Robby Davis, senior managing director of the local office of Cushman & Wakefield, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Lowe declined to comment and it is unclear if the property is under contract.
Beaman’s massive Midtown sites, which have a main address of 1525 Broadway, have been mentioned for years as prime for redevelopment.
Across Broadway, the Reed family property home to Subaru and Hyundai dealerships is under contract to be sold to Houston-based development company Hines. A major redevelopment of that site, with multiple mid-rises and high-rises, is being planned.
