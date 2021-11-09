A commercial property located near First Horizon Park and the structure home to Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen has sold for $5.2 million.
The new owner of the 0.47-acre property, with an address of 1010 Fourth Ave. N. and accommodating a 1982-constructed modernist building, is an LLC affiliated with Holladay Properties. That company, which is co-based in Nashville and South Bend, Indiana, is known locally for undertaking adaptive reuse projects.
The seller of the North Capitol property was Beverly Sue Scales, with her deceased husband Thomas R. Scales having acquired it for $60,000 in 1967, according to Metro records. Thomas Scales, who died in 2020, founded both Auto Bumper Company (a successful chain) and Metal Finishing (perhaps the Nashville area’s first recycling plant), according to his obituary in The Tennessean. He also owned motorcycle businesses Kawasaki of Nashville and Honda of Marietta in Georgia.
With the building offering 13,300 square feet, the sale is the equivalent of about $391 per foot. Previously, the Post reported the seller was asking $5.6 million (the equivalent of $421 per foot). Oriented in a suburban manner with parking in its front, the structure was renovated in 2020 and offers no tenant, according to marketing materials.
Teresa Whittaker, an agent with the Brentwood office of Reliant Realty, seemingly represented the seller. Cushman & Wakefield brokers Ronnie Wenzler (executive director), Michael Havens and Madison Wenzler represented Holladay.
Relatedly, Holladay Properties has landed a roughly $12 million loan from Capstar Bank. Allen Arender, a Holladay principal, told the Post the company is combining financing related to several buildings. No immediate redevelopment is planned for the ballpark-area property, he added.
Of note, Holladay recently paid $56 million for The Factory at Franklin and plans major upgrades to the retail property (read here).
North Capitol is also called Sulphur Dell. Home to the Nashville Farmers’ Market, the Tennessee State Museum and the soon-to-open new Tennessee Library and Archives building, the district sits across Jefferson Street from Germantown.
