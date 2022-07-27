Novo Antioch

Novo Antioch

 Courtesy of Shelton McNally

An Atlanta-based development company with a Nashville connection is now underway in Antioch on its next local project.

Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners is undertaking the five-building 186-unit Novo Antioch at 1411 Rural Hill Road. The apartment building is expected to begin delivering units in the third quarter of 2023, according to the company’s website. The residential buildings will stand either three or four stories.

