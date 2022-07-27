An Atlanta-based development company with a Nashville connection is now underway in Antioch on its next local project.
Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners is undertaking the five-building 186-unit Novo Antioch at 1411 Rural Hill Road. The apartment building is expected to begin delivering units in the third quarter of 2023, according to the company’s website. The residential buildings will stand either three or four stories.
Locally, Shelton McNally undertook the 2020-opened Novo Donelson, which was sold for $48 million in 2021 and now is called Bexley Donelson. The address of the property, owned by Virginia-based Weinstein Properties, is 135 Donelson Pike. Weinstein also owns Bexley Silo Bend in The Nations, for which it paid $56.5 million (read here).
Relatedly, Shelton McNally is underway in East Nashville with The Flats at Laurel & Pine. The company is teaming with Nashville-based Vintage South, led by Nathan Lyons, on that project (read more here).
For the Novo Antioch project, Jacksonville-based Summit Contracting Group is serving as construction manager, while Group 4 Design is the architect, according to Conor McNally a Shelton McNally co-founder with Jim Shelton. Both companies are Jacksonville based.
"We are excited to be underway on Novo Antioch, our third community in the Nashville area," McNally emailed the Post. "The Antioch area is experiencing tremendous growth. And our location, adjacent to the recently announced Vanderbilt University Medical Center facility at the Global Mall, will provide much needed housing for the community"
