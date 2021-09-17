Leaders at Ascension Saint Thomas on Thursday announced a $110 million expansion at their Rutherford County hospital, once again competing with Vanderbilt University Medical Center for market share in the growing region.
According to a press release, the proposed project will increase Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford’s bed count from 358 to 416, including adding 16 critical care unit beds and 36 medical beds. The hospital will also develop a high-level neonatal intensive care unit, expanded operating rooms and over 1,000 new parking spaces, according to a press release.
Gordon Ferguson, CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, said the improvements will allow the facility to provide higher acuity patients, including open heart surgery and trauma services.
The announcement comes one day after Vanderbilt University Medical Center re-launched a bid to build a 42-bed hospital at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and I-840 in Murfreesboro, a project to which Ascension officials are opposed.
The state originally denied VUMC’s request to build a facility at the same location last year in favor of Ascension’s plan to build out a neighborhood hospital only blocks away. VUMC has appealed that decision as well — but Ascension facilities, TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center, among other providers, continue to oppose their entrance to the fast-growing market.
“With longstanding community support over the years, the hospital has grown and continues to reinvest in appropriate and needed services as recognized by the HSDA,” a spokesperson for Ascension Saint Thomas told the Post on Wednesday. “Ascension Saint Thomas views this ongoing pursuit by VUMC as an attempt to bring duplicative services to the market and expand VUMC’s market share. This will strain the valuable operating resources of the communities of Rutherford County and surrounding area hospitals and raise the cost of healthcare for patients.”
Ascension has not yet designed the facility, but said in a release that process will begin “immediately.” The nonprofit health system will have to submit a certificate of need request to the state to expand its bed count and services.
