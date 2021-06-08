Nashville-area home sales increased 24 percent in May from the mark of the same month in 2020.
May’s numbers come after an April that enjoyed a dramatic surge of 43 percent and a March that saw a 13 percent jump compared to the prior-year figures. Specifically, Greater Nashville Realtors said in a release there were 4,063 residential property closings in May, up from the 3,267 closings in the same month of last year — when the COVID-19 pandemic was negatively impacting economy.
For comparison, April recorded 4,119 residential property closings, up from the 2,887 closings in April 2020.
In addition, 3,778 sales were pending at the end of May compared to 4,085 sales pending from the same month in 2020.
The median price for a single-family home continues to climb: In May, it was $400,000, up from the $329,000 average mark in the same month of a year earlier. For a condominium, the median price was $277,900, up from $225,00 for May 2020.
Continuing a trend, Middle Tennessee’s lack of housing inventory remains “staggering,” according to Brian Copeland, GNR president. At the end of May, inventory was just 4,308, versus 10,001 in May 2020. Similarly, at the end of April, inventory was only 4,534 units compared to 9,976 in April 2020. In March, the number was 4,504 compared to 9,677 in March 2020.
The average number of days on the market for a single-family home in May was 35, an uptick of sorts. In April, the figure was 26 days, with March seeing 27 days and February recording 28 days.
“This type of increase shows how quickly our area’s home inventory is going under contract and closing. Buyers must remember, there are great homes out there,” Copeland said in the release. “You can’t sit on the sidelines as prices and interest rates rise, but you have to make quicker decisions than [during] prior markets.”
The data collected represents figures from nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.
