After Nashville-area apartment rents shot through the roof last year, landlords look poised to reap record profits in 2022.
Multifamily real estate experts expect the past months of supercharged rental increases to make the difference on landlord balance sheets this year. Green Street Analytics predicts record profit growth in 2022. The group forecasts a 13.5 percent increase in net operating income for apartment owners, which would outpace all other sectors.
Last year marked the first double-digit percentage increase in rents in Nashville in the more than 20 years the data has been collected. In fact, Class A asking rents for properties located in the metropolitan statistical area rose 10.08 percent year over year (2020-21).
Fast-rising rents reflect several factors, Russ Oldham, a managing director of Walker and Dunlop’s Nashville office, noted. For example, younger adults who lived with family members last year are now renting their own apartments creating more demand — and, thus, the chance for landlords to up rents. In addition, middle-income workers who have been priced out of the scorching for-purchase housing market have little choice but to pay higher rents. And wage increases have made it more feasible for renters to tolerate the sharp jumps in rents — but also incentivized apartment owners to charge more than otherwise.
However, concerns about worsening affordability in Nashville are mounting as supply struggles to keep up with the surge in demand and supply chain issues and inflation continue to drive up multifamily construction costs.
Material costs included in new multifamily construction are up between 20 to 25 percent over the past year, according to Kent Ayers, who serves as vice president of Nashville-based multifamily construction firm TDK. That increase — not just in prices for lumber but for other materials like concrete, steel, windows and doors — was the largest since at least 1988, according to a report from trade publication Multifamily Executive.
“We’ve added a new $2 million line item in all of our construction budgets called a “materials cost increase contingency” because the price of materials continues to surge,” Ayers said. “We don’t want to risk running out of money or having to ask our investors for more in the middle of a project if price increases persist.”
Nashville ranks first among U.S. cities for the highest number of anticipated apartment deliveries in 2022. There are nearly 18,000 units under construction in the MSA, according to data from Costar.
Although Nashville ranks first among secondary markets for expected deliveries, the city is also seeing a surge in demand and is one of the leading markets in the U.S. for net absorption as a percentage of inventory, according to Oldham, who added the migration trends for Nashville are unprecedented. As such, any potential periods of over-supply will be short-lived.
Developers are building larger units, as renters continue to look for additional space while spending more time working from home. In many cases, developers are adding built-in offices and areas where people can work from home in nooks and crannies.
The size of apartment units under construction in Nashville rose nearly 50 square feet on average in the last 24 months, according to a report from real estate data and research firm Yardi Matrix. The demand for larger units follows several years when apartments were shrinking in size, in part because smaller units are more profitable for owners.
The extra space that U.S. developers are offering is incremental, but “in a 600-square-foot apartment, 50 square feet adds up,” KC Conway, Certified Commercial Investment Member’s chief economist, told the Post.
Older millennials have reached the typical home- buying age, but many are unable to find a residence they can afford. Instead, they are looking to rent large apartments for themselves and their families, Ayer added.
More money is being invested now in apartment buildings than in any other type of commercial real estate, according to Real Capital Analytics, a commercial real estate data company. Last year, there were 103 transactions, totaling a collective approximately $3.9 billion in the MSA — a record by both volume and dollar amount.
For example, Midtown apartment tower 2010 West End was purchased in late 2021 for $158.72, million (read here), the equivalent of nearly $700 per square foot, a current record price. Brett Kingman and the aforementioned Russ Oldham represented the seller, CA Ventures.
Nationwide, multifamily property values have increased 13 percent, according to data from Real Capital Analytics.
“As far we can tell, 2022 will look a lot like 2021,” Oldham said. “Transaction volume will remain elevated as the amount of institutional and private capital targeting apartments has never been higher, which will support values and entice owners to consider selling. New starts will be somewhat checked by the severe inflation occurring on the cost side. And although rental rates have risen considerably, Nashville remains a relatively affordable market compared to major markets, which will fuel more in-migration and apartment absorption.”
