The Union

The Union

 Courtesy of Weinstein Properties

Apartment building Alta Union in The Nations has sold for $96.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the apartment property, with five buildings and located at 5800 Centennial Blvd., is Glen Allen, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties. The company in August 2021 paid $48 million for the Bexley Donelson apartments (read here).

