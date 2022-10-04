Apartment building Alta Union in The Nations has sold for $96.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the apartment property, with five buildings and located at 5800 Centennial Blvd., is Glen Allen, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties. The company in August 2021 paid $48 million for the Bexley Donelson apartments (read here).
Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners was the seller, with the company having paid roughly $7.9 million for the then-raw land in mid-2020. Opened recently, Alta Union was the first Wood Partners project undertaken in the Nashville market (read here).
Now seemingly rebranded as The Union, the complex offers a collective 283 units. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $340,989 per residence. Some previous recent and similar local transactions have yielded higher per-unit prices.
The Weinstein Properties website notes the company owns apartment buildings with a collective 20,000 units located in 14 cities in addition to Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
As the Post reported in December 2021, Wood Partners is underway with construction in East Nashville on The Station by Alta, a residential building to offer 302 apartment units on a two-parcel site at 900 and 914 E. Trinity Lane (read here).
Wood Partners, for which Andrew Steffens serves as managing director of the Nashville office, has six local projects for which construction began during the past 30 months and that represent a collective 1,759 units.