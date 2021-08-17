Bexley Donelson apartments, located in the area from which its name stems, has sold for $48 million.
The new owner of the apartment property, with two four-story buildings and located at 135 Donelson Pike, is Glen Allen, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties. That entity, according to its website, is new to Nashville and the state.
The seller of the 6.4-acre property was an LLC affiliated with Atlanta-based real estate company Shelton McNally. That entity paid $3.75 million for the then-raw land in January 2019 and then seemingly developed the site with Bexley, which opened in late 2020.
Bexley Donelson comprises 199 units, yielding a transaction that is the equivalent of $241,206 per unit. That figure is a bit more than the local average; however, similar deal involving urban properties have commanded well more than $300,000 per unit.
In addition to Virginia and Tennessee, Weinstein owns and/or manages apartment properties in North Carolina and Texas. It has a presence in 12 cities and oversees a collective approximately 20,000 apartment units, according to the company website.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
