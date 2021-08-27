An Antioch townhome development has sold for $30.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 2174 Rivendell Trace, Rivendell Townhomes offers 137 residences.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based HND Realty and Ole South. The LLC developed the site in two phases: in 2017 and 2020.
The new owner seemingly is an LLC affiliated with Maritz, Wolff and Co., which is based in St. Louis and has an office in Los Angeles.
The seller was represented by William Kirkland, managing partner with Brentwood-based Kirkland Co., according to a source who asked to go unnamed. The Post could not determine if the buyer used a broker.
The deal is the equivalent of $220,000 per unit.
