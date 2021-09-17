An Antioch-area apartment complex has sold for $71 million, with the new owner seemingly set on establishing a Nashville real estate portfolio.
Located at 7000 Harris Hills Lane and opened in 2020, The Hillson offers nine three-story buildings with a collective 248 units.
The new owner is Vienna, Virginia-based Cherner Development Group. That company in April paid $21.25 million for Salemtown apartment building Evergreen at Werthan (read more here), seemingly its first Nashville acquisition.
Birmingham-based LIV Development was the seller. The company in December 2018 paid about $4 million for what was then raw land and developed the site with The Hillson. Of note, LIV recently paid a collective $5.06 million in two transactions for North Davidson County properties on which it plans a large garden-style apartment project (read here).
The Hillson deal is the equivalent of about $286,400 per unit, which ranks among the more significant such figures for recent deals of this type product in South Davidson County.
Cherner officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
