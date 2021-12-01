The West Davidson County building home to American Paper & Twine Company has sold for $17 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The buyer of the 15.2-acre property, located at 7400 Cockrill Bend Blvd. near John C. Tune Airports, R.S. Doochin Properties LLC, which is affiliated with American Paper & Twine chairman and CEO Robert “Bob” Doochin.
The seller was American Paper & Twine, which paid $435,000 for the property in 1995, Metro records show. Doochin seemingly is still an owner of American Paper & Twine, but it is unclear if the business has owners unrelated to Doochin and wife Karen Doochin Vingelen, who serves as company president and COO.
The sale also included adjacent 5-acre property located at 7410 Cockrill Bend Blvd., which the company acquired in 1998 for $77,300 from Bob Doochin.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
American Paper & Twine, a wholesale supplier and distributor of janitorial, packaging, disposable food service, safety and office products, began operations in 1926. As of early 2020, the company (officials with which could not be reached for comment) was home to 350 employees and operates seven full-service distribution centers with combined warehouse space of more than 550,000 square feet.
In addition to Nashville, American Paper & Twine operates regional offices and distribution centers in Chattanooga, Memphis, and Knoxville; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; Atlanta; and Tupelo, Mississippi. The company distribute nationwide via membership in Network Services.
Now 80, Bob Doochin is known by some locals as having led an effort to save the Northern bobwhite quail — Tennessee’s official game bird — from extinction in the wild (read here).
