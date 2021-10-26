Southwest Value Partners announced Tuesday five retail tenants that will operate in Tower 1 of Amazon Nashville, including Pinnacle Bank’s digitally focused office concept dubbed the Nashville Innovation Center, a Starbucks and the state’s first location for Crisp & Green.
According to a release, the future tenants also include Orangetheory Fitness and The Urban Juicer and Eatery. Each will open in 2022 and be open to both Amazon employees and the general public.
Terms of the leases are not being disclosed.
Tower 1 is operational and work continues on Tower 2, for which a 2023 finish is eyed. Located on Platform Way North at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Church Sreet, the dual-high-rise development will house the Amazon Operations Center of Excellence and carry a roughly $230 million price tag. All retail spaces in Tower 1 are now leased, with Tower 2 to offer two spaces.
“We are developing Nashville Yards with an emphasis on healthy living,” Cary Mack, Southwest Value Partners managing partner, said in the release. “With that in mind, we have worked carefully and deliberately to identify these five very high-quality food and beverage, fitness and banking companies to bring outstanding products and services to Amazon Nashville and the rest of downtown Nashville.”
Minnesota-based Crisp & Green is a fast-casual chain founded by Steele Smiley and offering “chef-crafted, scratch-made” salads, grain bowls and smoothies. Franchise operators Mark Mitchell, Lori Mitchell and Alan Hans will open the company’s first Tennessee location in a 2,168-square-foot space, with outdoor patio, in spring 2022. The brand either offers eateries or plans them, in addition to Minnesota and Nashville, in North Dakota, Arizona, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, Colorado, Missouri and Florida
Orangetheory Fitness is slated to open in summer 2022, with the 3,315-square-foot branch to be the fifth Nashville location from franchise operators Brigitte Edwards and Don Edwards. John Maxwell of Alpine Ventures served as the local representative for the Edwardses in the retail lease transaction.
Starbucks will open this fall in a 1,152-square-foot space and feature a new app-focused ordering system not previously available in other Nashville locations. Tony Vaughn of Colliers provided local representation for Starbucks in the retail lease transaction.
The Urban Juicer and Eatery will open in November and operate from a 1,095-square-foot store. The café offers nutritious food and drinks and will be the sixth location for owner Celeste Krenz.
As previously announced, Pinnacle Financial Partners is moving its headquarters to a future multi-tenant office tower at Nashville Yards (read here), and has been named a founding partner and the exclusive bank of the development. Its Nashville Innovation Center in Amazon Tower I will open in early 2022 and represent the first such location in Pinnacle’s portfolio.
When complete, Nashville Yards will offer more than 180,000 square feet of retail and food and beverage space. San Diego-based Southwest Value Partners serves as owner and developer of the 18-acre site, which includes the 591-room Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards. In partnership with AEG, Southwest Value Partners is planning an entertainment component to the site.
Of note, Nashville Yards will offer a 1.3-acre urban park that will span the west side of the site from Broadway on the south to Church Street on the north. It will interact with The Gulch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.