In recent months, developer AJ Capital has found the remains of two unknown people while digging the foundation of its planned 10-story residential building in Chestnut Hill. Now, the company wants to move the remains to the adjacent Nashville City Cemetery, according to a petition filed in Davidson County Chancery Court on Friday.
Archaeological monitors hired by AJ Capital identified human skeletal remains and fragments of wood, likely from associated coffins, on both May 16 and June 7, according to a filing by Kelly Hockersmith, one of the archaeologists hired by the developer. The remains were located between 14 and 18 feet beneath ground level while digging for foundation work was underway.
Hockersmith determined that the remains are estimated to date to the early 19th century and are not of Native American origin. Officials notified the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Archaeology, representatives for which went to the Fourth Avenue South site to inspect the remains. Metro Police and the Davidson County medical examiner were also notified. Work remains underway at the site.
AJ Capital is asking the court for permission to move the remains to Nashville City Cemetery, located adjacent to and directly north of the dig site. Located across the railroad tracks from the development is Civil War-era historic site Fort Negley.
“There have been a lot of stories about that area, mostly revolving around Bob’s Hole, a sinkhole that opened up at the end of the Civil War and swallowed two dozen graves or so,” said Betsy Phillips, a local author who has written extensively about area cemeteries. “Capt. G. Maury Cralle was sent by the Army in 1911 to try to retrieve the bodies, but the sinkhole by that point had been filled in. The location of the development is exactly on top of where Bob’s Hole was reported to be. While the boundaries of the city cemetery have been somewhat loosey-goosey over the years, and it is possible that the remains are those of older anonymous Nashvillians, it would be an incredible coincidence to find remains that deep right where a sinkhole was known to have formed and those not be the soldiers whose remains fell into that hole.”
Krista Castillo, museum coordinator and site manager at Fort Negley Park, said she and Middle Tennessee State University geospatial research center director Zada Law examined a culvert in the area a year or two ago. Castillo said they were not able to definitively conclude that the culvert was Bob's Hole, "but it definitely deserves more research," and "it does fit within the vague description of Bob's Hole being located at the southern end of the cemetery."
The planned structure will offer 275 apartment units. It is part of the Nashville Warehouse Co. development that also includes office space and a parking structure, plus the eye-catching former Nashville Sounds scoreboard. Nearby, AJ Capital owns the May Hosiery Co-Op and SoHo House.
A Division of Archaeology representative deferred comment to AJ Capital. A representative with the locally based company declined to comment.
Learotha Williams, a Tennessee State University professor and member of the master planning committee for Fort Negley, said he “wasn’t really surprised” that AJ Capital found remains at the site.
“The more construction we do around that area, the more bodies we’re going to find,” he said.
Williams suggested it is unlikely the remains belonged to enslaved people, due to the presence of coffin materials.
“It could very well be Confederate soldiers, or soldiers in general,” Williams said. “It could have been folks buried there prior to them formally setting up the walls and perimeter [for the City Cemetery]. A whole lot of questions more so than answers.
“This could help reveal something new about the city and help inform our understanding of Nashville,” he added. “We don’t want to destroy that for the sake of condos. Give the archaeologists a shot.”
