A Northeast real estate company with Nashville holdings has once again finalized a local industrial property deal, seemingly its third in Music City since mid-2021.
Conshoshocken, Pennsylvania-based Exeter Property Group paid $9 million for the 3.66-acre property, which offers an address of 556 Metroplex Drive and sits next to a building housing some HCA operations.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Jackson, Mississippi-based StateStreet Group, which paid about $2.75 million for the property in February 2018. The StateStreet website shows multiple Nashville-area property holdings.
The building located on the property houses CPI Card Group, which makes plastic payment cards.
Of note, Walter Knestrick, who once operated a construction company bearing his name and who served as chairman of the Tennessee Arts Commission, owned the property for about four weeks in early 1981 before he sold it for $219,780, Metro records show.
The recent transaction follows Exeter’s in March having paid about $31.2 million for a warehouse located at 121 Air Park Center East (read here). That deal came after Exeter in June 2021 paid a collective approximately $52.9 million for similar structures located on adjacent sites at 101 Air Park Center East and 111 Air Park Center East.
With the aforementioned two deals valued at a collective $84.1 million, the recent transaction means Exeter has now paid about $93.1 million total involving three local transactions of the past 11 months.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent purchase.
Exeter has a collective approximately 250 million square feet of commercial property, valued at about $10 billion, under management. The company (also called EQT Exeter) operates an office in Memphis.
