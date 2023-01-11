An East Coast-based hotel development and management company with approximately 100 properties in the United States has acquired its first Nashville hotel.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Baywood Hotels Inc. paid $16.5 million for the Homewood Suites by Hilton located at 2640 Elm Hill Pike and located about equidistant from Donelson on the north and Nashville International Airport on the south.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with New York-based global investment management titan Blackstone Inc. The LLC paid $13.7 million for the property in 2013, Metro records show.
Based in Columbia, Maryland, and founded in 1975, Baywood Hotels owns and operates hotels primarily in states located in the Eastern time zone, with its properties found in Atlanta, Baltimore, Kansas City, New Orleans, Miami, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Antonio and Washington D.C.
Baywood is home to about 3,000 employees and was voted the 2022 Marriott Developer of the Year.
According to cvent.com, the Homewood Suites opened in 1999 and offers 121 suites. As such, the transaction is the equivalent of about $136,300 per room. For comparison, recent deals involving high-end hotels within the Nashville's urban core have drawn a minimum of $500,000 per room.
Davidson and Williamson counties collectively offer five Homewood Suites by Hilton hotels.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.