Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Airport

 Courtesy of Hilton

An East Coast-based hotel development and management company with approximately 100 properties in the United States has acquired its first Nashville hotel.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Baywood Hotels Inc. paid $16.5 million for the Homewood Suites by Hilton located at 2640 Elm Hill Pike and located about equidistant from Donelson on the north and Nashville International Airport on the south.

